Fmr LLC Increases Position in Box Inc (BOX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 456.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,201 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.29% of BOX worth $31,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in BOX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Box Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. BOX had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 393.84%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,060,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,124,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,499,138.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,114,280 shares in the company, valued at $21,761,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,700. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

