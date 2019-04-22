Fmr LLC Has $30.73 Million Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,170 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.02% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 47.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 23.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

NYSE:EBS opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $846,372.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,287,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $138,339.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,132 shares of company stock worth $3,411,113. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Has $30.73 Million Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/fmr-llc-has-30-73-million-position-in-emergent-biosolutions-inc-ebs.html.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.