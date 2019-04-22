Fmr LLC Has $29.84 Million Holdings in Polarityte Inc (COOL)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:COOL) by 161.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365,542 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Polarityte were worth $29,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOL. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Polarityte by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 517,900 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP raised its position in Polarityte by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 216,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 41,085 shares during the last quarter. Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 4th quarter worth $2,466,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Polarityte by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polarityte stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Polarityte Inc has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $41.22.

PolarityTE, Inc engages in the regenerative medicine and tissue engineering platform. The firm seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CartTe, AdiposeTE, and NeuralTE.

