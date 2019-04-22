Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,121 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.71% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $29,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

SFBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

