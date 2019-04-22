FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $346,152.00 and approximately $41,607.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00464384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002145 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.01088405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00204967 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

