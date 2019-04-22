Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 25,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,452 shares of company stock valued at $541,562.

NYSE REZI opened at $20.66 on Monday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-resideo-technologies-inc-rezi.html.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.