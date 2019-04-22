Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $94,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,746,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,093,000 after purchasing an additional 284,024 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 422,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,939,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,178,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 241,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6,519.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 209,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $1,323,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,113,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 1,016.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-invests-47000-in-alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny.html.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.