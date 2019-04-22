First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) Holdings Cut by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,469,000 after buying an additional 52,434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $665,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $59.40 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $59.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1166 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

