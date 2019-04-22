First Personal Financial Services Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 373,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,332. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

