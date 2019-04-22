First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $309,000 Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in VF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,517,940,000 after acquiring an additional 538,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,517,940,000 after acquiring an additional 538,916 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 5,538.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458,056 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,232,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,990,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,169,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,121,000 after acquiring an additional 687,095 shares in the last quarter.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,137,404.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,879.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $759,458.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,640.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,267 shares of company stock worth $19,577,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,516. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

