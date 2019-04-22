First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) & First United (FUNC) Head-To-Head Survey

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Midwest Bancorp and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.70, suggesting a potential upside of 27.02%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than First United.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $727.08 million 3.09 $157.87 million $1.67 12.59 First United $67.33 million 1.95 $10.67 million N/A N/A

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 21.67% 8.88% 1.15% First United 16.38% 9.82% 0.84%

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats First United on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.