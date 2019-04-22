First Derivatives’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FDP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target (down previously from GBX 4,300 ($56.19)) on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 3,085 ($40.31) on Thursday. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,800 ($62.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 million and a PE ratio of 72.76.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

