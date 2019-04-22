First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.47 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

