Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Financial Institutions worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 130,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

FISI stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $448.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

