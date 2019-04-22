Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Takes $150,000 Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,141,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,485,000 after purchasing an additional 811,879 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 652,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.18.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

