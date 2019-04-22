Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $62,430,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $6,028,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1,158.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $168.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $4,207,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,044.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.24, for a total value of $3,008,254.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,183. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

