Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $81,000 in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A (FPA)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A (BMV:FPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A in the 4th quarter valued at $6,469,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period.

Get 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A alerts:

1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/financial-gravity-wealth-inc-invests-81000-in-1st-tr-exchange-asia-pac-ex-japan-a-fpa.html.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A (BMV:FPA).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.