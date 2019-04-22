Financial Contrast: Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) vs. Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.77, indicating that its share price is 377% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 1 0 5 0 2.67 Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.16%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential upside of 306.90%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Restoration Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $26.43 million 3.82 -$2.02 million ($0.14) -44.00 Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 1.19 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -0.75

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Restoration Robotics. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restoration Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -7.65% -10.86% -7.61% Restoration Robotics -130.83% -653.88% -92.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Restoration Robotics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

