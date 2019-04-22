Financial Comparison: American Public Education (APEI) versus CIBT Education Group (MBAIF)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.2% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 8.61% 8.76% 7.54% CIBT Education Group 23.54% 11.02% 5.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Public Education and CIBT Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 2 0 2.50 CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Public Education and CIBT Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $297.69 million 1.86 $25.64 million $1.62 20.62 CIBT Education Group $58.67 million 0.60 $15.61 million N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than CIBT Education Group.

Summary

American Public Education beats CIBT Education Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

