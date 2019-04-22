Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.
In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $50,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,897.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. 4,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $338.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.23. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $30.88.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.51 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
