Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $50,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,897.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 46,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. 4,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $338.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.23. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.51 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.