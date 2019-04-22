FGL Holdings (FG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FGL were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of FGL during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in FGL during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FGL by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Martin Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,700. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of FG stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. FGL Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. FGL had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.36%.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

