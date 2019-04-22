Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect SoftBank Group (SFTBF) Stock Price

Media headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s score:
- SoftBank Group (SFTBF) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds (americanbankingnews.com)
- Uber’s self-driving unit valued at $7.25 billion in new investment (feeds.reuters.com)
- Uber lands $1 billion from SoftBank, Toyota for self-driving unit (feeds.reuters.com)
- UPDATE 1-Uber’s self-driving unit valued at $7.25 bln in new investment (feeds.reuters.com)
- Uber To Sell Minority Stake Of Its Autonomous Vehicle Unit To Japanese Consortium (finance.yahoo.com)
OTCMKTS SFTBF opened at $102.50 on Monday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $107.44.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
