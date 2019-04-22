Media headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s score:

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SFTBF opened at $102.50 on Monday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

WARNING: “Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect SoftBank Group (SFTBF) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-softbank-group-sftbf-stock-price.html.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.