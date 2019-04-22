Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.65% of Farmland Partners worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1,267.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 112,697 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 187,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.65. Farmland Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FPI. ValuEngine upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

