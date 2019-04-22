Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $384.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Helmick purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $37,021.34. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,731.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,982 shares of company stock worth $52,409. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

