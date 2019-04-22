F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after acquiring an additional 488,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after acquiring an additional 488,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,323,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,167,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,686,000 after acquiring an additional 918,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $300.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,399. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $34,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

