Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,251,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,194,124,000 after purchasing an additional 186,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,155,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,142,328,000 after purchasing an additional 720,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,077,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $760,324,000 after purchasing an additional 363,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.49 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

