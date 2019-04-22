Eventbrite (EB) versus Aurora Mobile (JG) Financial Analysis

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eventbrite and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20 Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.38%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile -9.38% -55.87% -12.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million 5.90 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -15.10 Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 9.18 -$9.63 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Aurora Mobile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

