Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $36.70 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evans Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

