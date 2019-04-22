Euro Sun Mining (ESM) Trading Down 10.3%

Euro Sun Mining Inc (TSE:ESM) shares traded down 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 325,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 326,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The stock has a market cap of $56.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:ESM)

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

