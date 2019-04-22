Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.66 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ETH opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $25.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

ETH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.75 to $18.45 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

