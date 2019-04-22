ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) Holdings Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 132.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of MJ stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $45.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/etfmg-alternative-harvest-etf-mj-holdings-increased-by-carroll-financial-associates-inc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.