Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Position Boosted by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,275,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,965,000 after acquiring an additional 394,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.92. 978,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,748. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $232,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $939,589.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,822.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,507 shares of company stock worth $89,174,250 in the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

