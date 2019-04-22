Essex Property Trust (ESS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $278.29 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $226.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $341,000.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.44, for a total value of $644,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Essex Property Trust (ESS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/essex-property-trust-ess-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.