Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.99. 614,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.41). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.75.

In related news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $694,492.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/equity-lifestyle-properties-els-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.