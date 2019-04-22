EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) PT Set at $52.00 by Citigroup

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) received a $52.00 target price from stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

EQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

EQM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,094. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.13.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.81 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 645.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

