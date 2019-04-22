Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,428 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,428 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Generac by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 57.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.69 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,061,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,691,684.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,583 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

