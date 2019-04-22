Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $781,000 Position in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,645 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Cree by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CREE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.84.

Cree stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -447.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $413.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.75 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

