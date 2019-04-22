ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $83,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.78. 23,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.29.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

