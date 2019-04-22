Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Guy Thomas Anthony Bowker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.52 per share, with a total value of $240,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Orla Gregory purchased 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.25 per share, with a total value of $996,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,095 shares of company stock worth $6,960,332. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $176.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.74. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $150.32 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

