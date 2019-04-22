Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 30,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $274,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $636,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,972.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $1,478,709 in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $6.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

ENPH opened at $9.45 on Monday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

