Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,242 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

