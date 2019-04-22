Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $339,000 Position in FS Investment Co. (FSIC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,758 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FS Investment were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FS Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,777 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in FS Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in FS Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 584,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in FS Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. FS Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.24.

FS Investment Corp. is a externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

