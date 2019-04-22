Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,928 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

LQD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,617. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $119.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

