Elixir 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,275.00 (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded up 255.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Elixir has traded up 169.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elixir token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinExchange. Elixir has a market cap of $124,962.00 and approximately $1,275.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elixir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00463926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.01086377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00204851 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001564 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Elixir

Elixir’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 35,279,733 tokens. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken . Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io . The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elixir Token Trading

Elixir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.