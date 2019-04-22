EggCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (EGG)

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. EggCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EggCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EggCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EggCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004445 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00155886 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011175 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011150 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000137 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002927 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001328 BTC.

EggCoin Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015.

EggCoin Coin Trading

EggCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EggCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EggCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EggCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EggCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EggCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.