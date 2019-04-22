Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $8.95 Million in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,000. United Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in United Technologies by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $412,452.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

