Ecopetrol SA Announces Special Dividend of $0.36 (EC)

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3595 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Ecopetrol has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $19.90 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ecopetrol stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Santander raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ecopetrol SA Announces Special Dividend of $0.36 (EC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/ecopetrol-sa-announces-special-dividend-of-0-36-ec-2.html.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.