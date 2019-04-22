Ecopetrol SA Announces Special Dividend of $0.36 (EC)

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3595 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Ecopetrol has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.
Shares of NYSE EC opened at $19.90 on Monday. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ecopetrol stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Santander raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.