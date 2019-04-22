Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,970 shares during the period. Andeavor Logistics makes up about 2.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $67,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANDX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Andeavor Logistics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.59. 627,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,673. Andeavor Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

