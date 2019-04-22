Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nice Ltd (NICE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

NICE traded up $3.70 on Monday, reaching $137.40. The stock had a trading volume of 406,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,010. Nice Ltd has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Nice had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nice from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

