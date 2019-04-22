Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,011 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.06 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-purchases-2011-shares-of-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.